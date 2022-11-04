Sounds of Highlands & Okinawa

Sun 06 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11:30 am

V-Art Space

1st floor of Ciputra Club, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi

Registration link

From the organizer:

We had finished two concert with Japanese musicians “Ryoma Quartet” on the 8th and 9th of October, 2022. There are still lots of great music of Vietnam and Japan that we want to share with audiences. We sincerely invite you to our Mini concert and Talk to know the connection between Vietnamese Highlands and Japanese Okinawa music.

* Free entry

For audiences from 8 years old

Follow updates on event’s page.