Talk: AI for whom?

Wed 23 Nov 2022, 02 pm – 03:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

AI has long been applied in numerous fields and made great contributions to improving processes and automating tasks that are labour intensive and time consuming. The application of AI in the creative field is an area that has only recently received attention from the public, and has immediately caused a lot of debate and concern about the future role of an artist or designer in an age where creative work can be created and accessed with completely new platforms & tools.

Which creative industries are the earliest beneficiaries and benefiting the most from AI, and which areas of expertise need redefinition in response to this almost irreversible tide?

A talk with ELLE Decoration Vietnam and Trương Huyền Đức from Sky Mavis and representatives of ROVE – a new Metaverse platform will share their views with the audience.

Language: Vietnamese

Livestream on VFCD’s fanpage

About the speakers (to be continuously updated):

Designer Dương Nguyễn holds Masters degrees in Visual Design at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) (Milan, Italy), and in Design Management at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) (US). Thùy Dương has worked as Editor of ELLE Decoration Vietnam magazine since 2017, and prior to this she was ELLE magazine’s Art Director. She is also currently a lecturer at the HCMC University of Architecture, and a visiting lecturer at RMIT University.

Mr. Trương Huyền Đức – AMPAS Science and Technology Council Advisor (Oscar Award), Technical Supervisor of Concept Design for Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros and Industrial Light & Magic, amongst others. He’s taken part in international film productions such as Star Wars: Rogue One, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Blade Runner 2049, Thor: Ragnarok, etc. and Vietnamese productions the likes of Hồn Papa Da Con Gái (as Art Director) or Mắt Biếc (Technical Director).

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

