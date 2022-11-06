Sat 12 Nov 2022, 09:30 am – 12 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

How is poetry composed and expressed in contemporary culture? What is the poetic essence, expression or current in artistic work and creations? How is poetry presented in form of an open, experimental practice, or in combinations with other art forms such as photography, painting, music, theatre or film? How does the modes of thinking and multimedia or cross-disciplinary art making take shape and take place? …

These are some of the topics of discussion at the talk “Poetry, the poetic current in contemporary culture” taking place during VFCD on Saturday 12.11.2022, with the participation of poet – visual artist mi-mimi, poet – multimedia artist MYAN, artist – photographer Duy Phương, Đinh Minh Hằng (PhD in Literature), and poet – film critic Nguyễn Vũ Hiệp as moderator.

The talk bears the spirit and the name of the programme “Poetry, the poetic current – Open practice in contemporary culture” taking place in Hanoi from 01 Oct – 26 Nov 22 with an event series of Presentations Poetry-music night – Poetry-photography book launch – Talk – Collaboration theatre to share and connect multimedia art and cultural practices from their common point of poetry.

The programme is initiated by MYAN Poetry & Art, with organising coordination and support from XplusX Studio, Montauk by LP Club, TPD Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, Hanoi Grapevine, Tung Tăng Studio and Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery.

About the speakers and moderators

Poet – visual artist mi-mimi

mi-mimi is the pseudonym of Hương Mi Lê (b. 1991 in Hanoi), a poet and a visual artist.

mi-mimi has participated in various art events: performance “thơ hồng” / “pink poems” (2022, Hanoi), group visual art exhibition “Cõi riêng ảo” / “Virtual Private Realm” (2021, Hà Nội); “Animal Theater 2019”, Á Space (2019, Hanoi); “Poetry Plus – Performance Plus 2019”, Mot+++ (2019, HCMC); “Khi Đàn Chim Trở Về” / “When the Birds Fly Home” – Photography and storytelling exhibition, co-creator (2016, Hanoi).

Meanwhile, Hương Mi Lê is an educator and a translator. Mi has been working with Thái Hà Books, Institute of Sino-Nom studies, VCCA, Sunday Art Club, Pencil Philosophy, Vietnamica… She is also the education manager at Noirfoto Darkroom-Studio-Gallery, public relations manager at Á Space, lecturer at Monster Lab Art & Design Academy, and the columnist of Graphic design history at iDesign.

Poet – multimedia artist MYAN

With the foundation of MYAN Poetry & Art, she launched her poetry collection «The tick-tocks, the moments » (February – March 2022), the experiment of images and poetry “6s.IN.THE.MOMENT.” (May – June 2022), and initiated and organised the event series “Poetry, the Poetic Current – Open Practice in Contemporary Culture” in October – November 2022 in Hanoi

Her other activities have included managing and producing educational programs and performing arts, ranging through drama, dance, film… such as contemporary dance performances “L’EGO”, “CHẬT”, “SENse” – with Kinergie Studio (2015- 2021), the independent feature film “Plan Bee” with Les Films Magnetiques (2016 – 2019), the devised theatre project “Stranger” at Life Art (2012-2014). Her MYAN Poetry & Art is a platform to introduce new poetry, mixed-media artworks, and to connect Vietnamese and international multi-disciplinary art practice and creations.

Artist- Photographer Duy Phương

Growing up surrounded by photography, Duy Phương pursue the art in his own path. Using photo-documentary, he would like to draw the attention of the Vietnamese people to the changes taking place within themselves and their surroundings. His projects often span years for research and implementation, requiring perseverance and persistence to produce images that document society but are also full of poetry.

His work has been exhibited in numerous art spaces at home and abroad, notably in Quai Branly in Paris, France, the gallery of Oberlin College in Ohio, US, and Saatchi Gallery in London, UK. Duy Phương won two artist-in-residence scholarships at ENSP National School of Photography in Arles, France in 2008 and Oberlin College in Ohio, US in 2016.

Đinh Minh Hằng (PhD in Literature)

Dr Đinh Minh Hằng was a valedictorian of Hanoi National University of Education and completed her doctorate degree in Literature in the UK. She is the author of numerous research works on Modern Vietnamese literature, Comparative literature and modern Western literary theory. Dr Đinh Minh Hằng is currently the head lecturer at the Faculty of Philology and leading the Administration – External relations at Hanoi National University of Education. An author who has spend years observing and studying modern Vietnamese literature, Đinh Minh Hằng is especially interested in poetry with innovative, experimental tendencies in Vietnam and the world.

Poet – film critic Nguyễn Vũ Hiệp

Nguyễn Vũ Hiệp translates and writes about poetry and film on the blog Ikarus Airlines. He is also a contributor for the culture column of Tia Sáng (The Spark) magazine, the monthly An ninh Thế giới (World Security) newspaper, Khoa học & Phát triển (Science & Development) newspaper, the bulletin of Vietnam National University HCMC. He also organised weekly film screenings and discussions at several cultural spaces in Hanoi such as Bluebirds’ Nest. He was a speaker at Taiwan Film Week in Vietnam in 2022.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

