Talk: What’s Left? From Trash to Art

Sat 19 Nov 2022, 06:30 pm – 08 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

What’s Left is the project by In a minute, a fashion brand in Hoi An by designer Phạm Thị Kiều Phúc. Hoi An is home to thousands of tailor shops catering to 3 million visitors every year. This business attracts tourists and brings huge profits and sales to the private businesses here, yet it also produces hundreds of kilograms of fabric scraps everyday. These fabrics become a huge source of waste, a cause for inefficiency and negative impact on the environment.

In the talk, designer Phạm Thị Kiều Phúc will present the project What’s Left, an approach that turns waste from fabric scraps and excessive fabrics into an abundant and diverse source of local materials that can be used in many areas of applied arts, such as fashion, furniture and art installations.

What’s Left also poses the questions and seeks answers to:

1/ The impact of consumption on the environment (the reality behind the beautiful designs sold in Hoi An).

2/ Reinventing the future of design and applied arts where creativity can create unique products and artworks with elevated aesthetic and application value, while promoting conscious consumption and environmental protection.

About the speaker

Name: Phạm Thị Kiều Phúc

Year of birth: 1970

2008: Founded MODULE 7, a furniture brand with distinctive designs, which combine the quintessence of traditional crafts and contemporary design. It is widely known among the design community and embassies in Hanoi; organised a variety of interior, applied arts and visual exhibitions, focusing on the link between indigenous culture and development.

2015: Received the Innovative Craft Award, ASEAN Selection as the representative of Vietnam.

2018-2022: Participating in regional planning consulting projects, preserving and restoring traditional craft villages and cultural heritages, notably the project “The contemporary heritage of Mang Thit”; providing product and brand consultancy to several small and medium enterprises in Hoi An.

2022: Founded “In a minute. Hội An”, a fashion and lifestyle brand aiming towards using and recycling fabrics.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

