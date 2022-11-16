Talk with Creative Pair: Insomaniaction Collective about Project “Đám Cưới Miền Tây”

Tues 22 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11 am

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Insomaniaction Collective is a young, cross-disciplinary creative collective participating in the Creativity Challenge of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design VFCD 2022. Insomniaction Collective hopes to become a space that gathers and connects artists, researchers and scientists by engaging them in unique thematic art and cultural events. In VFCD 2022, Insomniaction Collective presents an event series under the theme Đám Cưới Miền Tây (Mekong Delta-style Wedding) with the participation of numerous young artists, creative collectives and research groups. The events include exhibitions, talks, performances and fairs that last until December 2022. All events and artworks take shape based on research data about the Mekong Delta-style Wedding collected by the collective and their collaborators. With this open approach, this is promised to be a diverse series of multiple art forms, formats, participants, offering an abundance of perspectives, emotions and knowledge.

The preparation process for such a complex project is not an easy feat for a relatively new creative collective like Insomaniaction Collective. In the talk within the framework of VFCD, with the recent experience in the project Đám cưới miền Tây, the team thus has a lot to share on the implementation of a project, including raising fund, progress tracking, HR management, risk management measures, and lessons learnt in working with multiple stakeholders… It is hope that such experience will be of benefit to young people working in the creative industry.

Language: Vietnamese

Livestream on VFCD fanpage

Insomaniaction Collective is comprised of:

– Bùi Bảo Trâm

Year of birth: 2000

Pseudonym: Rab

Fields of operation: nghiên cứu nghệ thuật, giám tuyển, tổ chức sự kiện

Role in the project: co-founder, event and partnership manager

Notable works in: Mad Visions exhibition, Nổ Cái Bùm, Urban Layers exhibition…

– Văn Ngọc Hồng Phước

Year of birth: 2003

Fields of operation: product design, graphic design, vocalist

Role in the project: co-founder, art designer

Notable works in: Những Đứa Trẻ Tăng Động (Hyperactive Kids), Mona Evie

– Văn Khánh Như

Year of birth: 1999

Fields of operation: marketing và truyền thông

Role in the project: co-founder, marketing & human resources manager, content creator

Notable works in: Snob Coffee, local handbag designer brand LUUVIETANH

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.