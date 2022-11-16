Talk with Creative Pair: Linh Trịnh & Trần Thảo Miên about Project “Thật hư”

14:30 – 15:30, Mon 21 Nov 2022, 02:30 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Creative pair Linh Trịnh and Trần Thảo Miên will share with the audience their lessons learnt during the course of the Creativity Challenge Playground of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design (VFCD) 2022, as well as the creation process of Thật Hư. This piece of art conveys tremendous meaning in the shape of a feather duster – a familiar object in Vietnamese households. Join the talk with the creative pair of Linh Trịnh – Trần Thảo Miên on November 21 to learn more!

Thật Hư by Linh Trịnh and Trần Thảo Miên are one among the “works” realised with the support of VFCD 2022 Creativity Challenge Playground. This is a piece of decorative art worthy of display and contemplation, instead of simply cleaning out dust or spanking “hư” (“bad-behaving”) children. By reimagining the function of the feather duster, the artists want to spark a change in people’s thoughts and perceptions of the role of women in the family, as well as domestic violence. Combining traditional materials and techniques with modern designs, the two artists created multiple sketches of the feather duster, which then took shape under the skilful hands of artisans in the villages of Triều Khúc, Hạ Thái Village (specialised in lacquer) and Đại Bái (specialised in bronze-carving), bringing to life an elevated artwork of the feather duster that bears artistic and conceptual values.

Language: Vietnamese

Livestream on fanpage VFCD

About designer Linh Trịnh

Year of birth: 1990

Fields of operation: Visual art, Design

Linh Trịnh graduated from Lasalle College of the Arts Singapore and The Open University UK in 2012, Her works focus on sustainability and the harmony between people – community – nature. Inspired by the local culture and knowledge of ethnic groups in the mountainous areas, Linh studies manual print making and natural fabric dyeing, and convey these messages through the works of Collective Sonson.

About artist Trần Thảo Miên

Year of birth: 1991

Fields of operation: Visual art, Design, Textiles

Trần Thảo Miên studied Surface Textiles at London College of Fashion. Since her graduation in 2013, she has been working in the fashion industry in UK and in Hanoi until 2017. Most of her works are created from materials discarded during fashion production. As of current, she is the co-founder of Sonson Collective, an artists’ collective who wants to create sustainable living spaces.

In arts, Miên explores the role of individual creatures on Earth with the age-old belief of the Vietnamese “everything has a soul”. Her works are “as clear as my sincerity towards nature, soft and gentle, aiming for smoothness and freedom, like water”.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

