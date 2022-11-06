Talk with Creative Pair: Nguyen Ha & Tran Thao Mien

Fri 11 Nov 2022, 07 pm – 08 pm

Complex 01

No. 29 Lane 31 Alley 167 Tay Son Street, Quang Trung Ward, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Architect Nguyễn Hà & artist Trần Thảo Miên joined the Creativity Challenge Playground with the light installation project titled THAN THỞ (lit. BREATHING COAL), using coal to tell the tale of light, while also exploring the techniques of using dó paper in making Mid-Autumn Festival folk toys to realise their work. Coal is a mysterious fossil fuel with a highly intricate inner contradiction as a substance that both fuels and destroys the living environment. This material represents darkness, mystery and million-year-old life. With its high density and unpredictable shape, this has been a challenge for the team on their way to the finish line, both in terms of technique and aesthetics.

Joining the Creativity Challenge Playground 2022, the duo hopes that their idea could be a suggestion for young creatives. With traditional materials and techniques, their product will open up new pathways with folk toys as the starting point. How did the journey of the coal pieces begin, how has the project progressed, and how did the pair of artists address the challenges… all will be discussed in the talk this November 11. Register now to join the pair at the event!

*Language: Vietnamese

About architect Nguyễn Hà

Year of birth: 1980

Fields of operation: Architecture, Creativity and urban development, Creative education and training

Nguyễn Hà was granted a full scholarship for Master Degree in Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, Switzerland (ETHZ). In 2010, back in Vietnam, she co-founded arb architects with Kurt Aellen (former president of SIA) and Laurent Cantalou. She also gained valuable international work experienced by taking part in various projects in Morroco, France and Switzerland. She is invited as guest professor by the Architecture Department of the National University of Civil Engineering, Hanoi; and as guest critic in final reviews of Master Studio at the ETH Basel Switzerland and the KU – Leuven University, Belgium.Nguyễn Hà is also well-known as an artist of lighting installation in such exhibitions as “Xem Đêm – Càng Đêm” with artist Tran Duc Phuong, which is organized by Manzi Gallery and the Goethe-Institute.

About artist Trần Thảo Miên

Year of birth: 1991

Fields of operation: Visual art, Design, Textiles

Trần Thảo Miên studied Surface Textiles at London College of Fashion. Since her graduation in 2013, she has been working in the fashion industry in UK and in Hanoi until 2017. Most of her works are created from materials discarded during fashion production. As of current, she is the co-founder of Sonson Collective, an artists’ collective who wants to create sustainable living spaces.

In arts, Miên explores the role of individual creatures on Earth with the age-old belief of the Vietnamese “everything has a soul”. Her works are “as clear as my sincerity towards nature, soft and gentle, aiming for smoothness and freedom, like water”.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.