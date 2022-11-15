Talk with Creative Pair The Sun Lab & Nguyen Huyen Chau about Project “Sống”

Mon 21 Nov 2022, 10 am – 11 am

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

The Sun Lab – Nguyễn Huyền Châu is the only paired-up team in the Creativity Challenge Playground 2022. While other pairs already had an idea, conducted a survey or even began the production process, this pair was only getting to know each other. Yet they quickly came up with a plan for project Sống (Living) and got to work. Their first product is a handicraft weaving kit with natural and recycled materials for young people and office workers – those who have less opportunities to practice traditional weaving as a means of decreasing stress. Their second product is online archive of weaving patterns that also include data on the origins of materials, patterns, and weaving instructions… The archive will continue to be updated even after the Creativity Challenge Playground.

On Monday November 21, the 05 women of this only paired-up team will join a talk and share their idea and project implementation at VFCD 2022 location in HCMC: De La Sól. If you would like to know how a highly practical and commercialisable was initiated and developed, register for the chat with this North-South team!

Language: Vietnamese

Livestream on VFCD fanpage

About The Sun Lab

Year of foundation: 2021

Fields of operation: Product research and design, brand identity design, product photography

The Sun Lab consists of 04 women: guyễn Ngọc Quỳnh Giao, Phan Nguyễn Phương Khanh, Nguyễn Trần Nhật Khánh, Lưu Nguyễn Nguyên Sa. Their dream is to one day in the near future have sufficient finance to open their own design studio. “And to do so, now our motto is ‘one tree cannot amount to anything, four of them together and they get to work’. Labour is glory!”

Quỳnh Giao is the industrial designer in charge of product research and development, from sourcing sustainable materials to project management. Phương Khanh is the graphic designer/illustrator, specialising in turning ideas into visualisations. Nhật Khánh is the 3D artist with a focus on architecture and interior design. Nguyên Sa specialises in digital graphic design, who sees herself as a person who loves to explore new things and is not afraid of challenges.

These four women have worked together in multiple projects, their strength being the diversity in design and high applicability of local/traditional materials in products.

About Nguyễn Huyền Châu

Year of birth: 1986

Fields of operation: Commerce and social impact project management

Role in the project: Expertise consultant and community engagement

Nguyễn Huyền Châu has more than 15 years of experience in social work with projects such as Xây Trường Cho Em (Building Schools for Children), Action 4 Lùng Tám, as well as capacity support programmes for underprivileged people. She was given the scholarship in the Leadership for Sustainable Community Design programme in Japan, and is the co-founder of CA’ Library (the first art and architecture library in Hanoi), while also founded and manages VAN•HOA, a creative solutions company inspired by local culture.

With an expertise completely different from the four women of The Sun Lab, her background leans more on market, commerce and social impact project management. However, Châu has long realised that culture is a potential driving force for sustainable socio-economic development, and therefore since 2017, she has been studying in-depth traditional cultural factors and craft villages to find long-term development solutions. With these common and unique points, Huyền Châu will be an essential “half” who can support The Sun Lab during the course of the project.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

