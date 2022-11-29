The Plastic Garden: Experimental Cinema from Northeast Asia

Fri 02 Dec 2022, 03 pm – 06 pm

Media Room, VUI Studio

3C Tống Duy Tân, Hàng Bông, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This program will cover the works of three important artists/filmmakers from Northeast Asia. IP Yuk-Yiu is an educator, curator, and filmmaker, working in various fields, including installation, film, programming, and game design. Lei Lei has released animation, short experimental films, and recently released two feature films. Makino Takashi has been presenting the film and print media focusing on collages and abstract images & sounds and is collaborating with various musicians internationally. These three artists are deeply connected to the important historical practice of experimental films. Along with historical experimental films from the United States, Europe, and Japan, this program will introduce films that are deeply related to the three filmmakers introduced here. It will also discuss key concepts such as Found Footage, Structural Cinema, and Abstract Film and briefly elaborate on the awakening of the differences between animation and cartoons and the affinity of experimental films and experimental music since the 1960s.

Biographies:

IP Yuk-Yiu is an experimental filmmaker, media artist, art educator, and independent curator. His works, ranging from experimental films, live performances, and media installations to video games, have been showcased extensively at major international venues and festivals, including European Media Art Festival, New York Film Festival (views from the avant-garde), the Image Festival, FILE Festival, VideoBrasil, Transmediale, NTT ICC, and WRO media art Biennale. IP has over twenty years of curatorial experience in film, video, and media art. He is the founder of the art. ware project, an independent curatorial initiative that promotes new media art in Hong Kong. He is an Associate Professor at the School of Creative Media, City University of Hong Kong. His recent works explore hybrid creative forms informed by cinema, video games, and contemporary media art practices. In recognizing his artistic achievements, he was awarded the Artist of the Year (media arts) by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2019.

Takashi Makino is a Tokyo-based experimental filmmaker widely considered one of his generation’s most influential Japanese moving-image artists. After graduating from the cinema department at Nihon University College of Art, he spent time honing his skills in the London-based studio of the Quay Brothers before moving back to Japan. His unique working process usually involves capturing representational footage of humans, nature, and urban life in various formats and then transforming these images radically during the editing stage. These concrete images blend into pulsating visual fields of organic abstraction in his finished works through layering, superimposition, and other formal manipulations.

Makino regularly presents installations, screenings, and audio-visual performances of his work internationally, having appeared in over 120 cities. Recent engagements include Documenta 14, Athens, Greece (2017); Austrian Film Museum, Vienna, Austria (2017); New York Film Festival, New York, USA (2014, 2017); Whitechapel Gallery, London, UK (2016); The Korean Film Archive, Seoul, Korea (2016); BFI IMAX Theatre, London, UK (2016); MoMAPS1, New York, USA (2013); San Francisco MoMA, USA (2009); New Museum of Contemporary Art, New York, USA (2008). In 2012, he was awarded the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Born in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, Lei Lei is an experimental animation artist with his hands on video arts, painting, installation, music, and VJ performance. In 2009 He got a master’s degree in animation from Tsinghua University. In 2010, his film This is LOVE was shown at Ottawa International Animation Festival and awarded The 2010 Best Narrative Short. In 2013 his film Recycled was the Winner of Grand Prix shorts – non-narrative at Holland International Animation Film Festival. In 2014 he was on the Jury of the Zagreb / Holland International Animation Film Festival. and he was the winner of the 2014 Asian cultural council grant. In 2017 he worked in the CalArts Experimental Animation program as Faculty. In 2018 he was invited for New Academy Member for the Short Films and Feature Animation branch. In 2019 his first feature film Breathless Animals, was selected by Berlinale Forum.

