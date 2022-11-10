Workshop: Befriend Emotions

Sat 19 Nov 2022, 02 pm – 05 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

Registration link

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

“Befriend emotions” (Làm bạn với cảm xúc) is a workshop co-organized by 1648kilomet and VFCD. The program aims to build a safe space for everyone to be heard, understood, and accepted, so the number of applicants is limited. However, if you are looking for an opportunity to facilitate acceptance of all emotions, kindly register now!

In this workshop, you will experience and guide some skills to befriend your emotions through an art experience. In addition, the facilitator will introduce you to identifying and naming emotions based on Biết Thương – a picture dictionary for emotions. Through learning by experience, 1648kilomet hopes you somewhat understand yourself better and, at the same time, consciously increase your happiness capacity by making friends with your emotions.

“Befriend emotions” is an extra-curricular program within the framework of the project “From ‘I’ to Others” (“Nghệ thuật cho mọi người”) by 1648kilomet.

* Biết Thương (lit. Knowing how to love and care) has just completed its first edition and is presented in the program “Befriend emotions” as an open and experimental learning tool. Community input in this phase will help 1648kilomet perfect this picture dictionary for emotions. We express our sincere gratitude for these contributions to the creative journey of Knowing Love.

About 1648kilomet

1648kilomet is a non-profit organisation founded in 2015 to bring art closer to people’s lives. Using art to approach and inspire, 1648kilomet wishes to motivate each person to start their journey of understanding and change from within, thereby enhancing their capacity for happiness.

In the 8 years since its establishment, 1648kilomet has maintained and developed in the long term three major projects:

– Performing arts project: Creating and organizing contemporary art performances, such as Nón (Hat – 2015), Đáy Giếng (Into the Well – 2019), Cái Tổ (The Nest – 2020), Bão Xuyên (IntraStorm – 2020).

– Integrated arts – non-profit project (From “I” to Others): Organising an educational program on emotions through an artistic approach. We want to build a place where participants can think creatively and listen to and understand themselves from within while also learning how to connect with others around them.

– Community engaging art project (Made in Vietnam): Created to explore hidden talents passionate about arts, encourage their creative thinking, and form a bridge to connect them with local and international artists.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.