Workshop: Exploring Ourselves Through the Language of Collage

Sat 19 Nov 2022, 09 am – 12 pm

De La Sól

244 Pasteur Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, HCMC

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

In the context of education, the language of art and creativity opens up numerous doors to understanding and exploring the world in a more open and interesting way. People who often work with young children such as preschool teachers, parents, or anyone else who are interested in the field, needs diverse artistic experiences so that they, in turn, create meaningful experiences and contribute to developing the creative potential in young children.

On the occasion of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 and Vietnam Teachers’ Day on November 20, Vietnam International Reggio Emilia Society (VIRES)presents the community of preschool teachers and those interested in amazing artistic experiences for an open, creative spirit and more inspiration in children’s education.

Collage is a tremendously potential technique that, through the process of searching, collecting, arranging, and making collages with diverse materials, we can visualise and express the world in our imagination, exploring the connections between random elements and practicing multimedia art. Therefore, by working with collages, teachers will acquire more inspiration and amazing discoveries with materials, images, layouts, while also gaining more experience with the continous creative and exploration journey in children in preschool classes.

About the facilitator

Võ Nguyễn Ánh Tú – Tú Táo Tợn is a graphic designer working in publishing and printing. For Võ Nguyễn Ánh Tú, collage helps him explore himself, “seeing what we can’t see with our eyes and can’t describe with words”.

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

