Workshop: Protection and enforcement of intellectual property rights in cultural and art sectors in Vietnam

Wed 23 Nov 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

Nam Thi House

152 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Bến Nghé ward, District 1, HCMC

Thurs 24 Nov 2022, 09 am – 05 pm

Study Melbourne Hub – Ho Chi Minh City

222 Điện Biên Phủ, Võ Thị Sáu, District 3, HCMC

Registration link (20 pp max)

Deadline for registration: 21 Nov 2022

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

Strengthening intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam is a project implemented by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts in partnership with the Copyright Office of Viet Nam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) from March 2022 to March 2023 with the support of UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD). The project implements a series of activities including research and evaluation, seminars, training and workshops… to improve the protection and efficiency of intellectual property rights enforcement in Vietnam, to carry out the tasks. set out in the National Strategy for the Development of the Cultural Industries in Vietnam to 2020, vision to 3020, and through that contributing to the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries of the country.

This Workshop #2 is part of Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE), a project by Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) in collaboration with the Copyright Office of Vietnam (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) from March 2022 to March 2023, the support from the International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD). The event aims to provide fundamental knowledge and skills on the protection and effective use of intellectual property rights and copyright for artists, creative practitioners and entrepreneurs in Vietnam. The Workshop is organized by VICAS in collaboration with Vietnam Festival of Creativity and Design (VFCD), Study Melbourne Hub – Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi Grapevine.

– Participants (maximum 20 people): Artists, creative individuals and groups, creative and cultural organisations or projects who are seeking to learn and understand further about intellectual property, copyright and how to protect their intellectual property.

– About the facilitators:

Lawyer Phan Vu Tuan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Intellectual Property Association, Arbitrator of the Asia Pacific International Arbitration Center (PIAC).

– For more information, please contact:

Bùi Kim Phương (Mrs.), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, 32 Hào Nam, Hà Nội M +84 (0) 936465232 E [email protected]

About Strengthening intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam (SIPE):

Strengthening intellectual property enforcement in Vietnam is a project implemented by the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts in partnership with the Copyright Office of Viet Nam (Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism) within one year from 2022 to 2023 with the support of UNESCO’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD). The project implements a series of activities including research and evaluation, seminars, training and workshops… to improve the protection and efficiency of intellectual property rights enforcement in Vietnam, and to carry out various tasks set out in the National Strategy for the Development of the Cultural Industries in Vietnam to 2020, vision to 2030, contributing to the sustainable development of the cultural and creative industries in the country. More information here

This event is part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2022 is organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.