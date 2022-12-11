EAN Christmas Market 2022

Sat 17 Dec 2022, 04 pm – 09 pm

Embassy of the Czech Republic

13 Chu Văn An, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Officially launced in October, the EU Alumni Network in Vietnam (EAN) is delighted to present a (very European) Christmas Market! With booths run by Vietnamese alumni who studied in EU countries, and a number of locally-based community organisations and businesses, you will have the opportunity to:

– Experience traditional European foods and drinks;

– Participate in workshops, games and activities throughout the duration of the event, and getting immersed in European cultural atmospheres;

– Bring home special and unmissable goods for the season;

– Enjoy warm cosy tunes in the wonderfully festive space of the Czech Embassy garden.

Plus many more surprises waiting to be discovered. Full list of vendors and activities to be announced soon. See you on the 17th!!

The event organised by the EU Alumni Network (EAN)

Launched by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the EU Alumni Network is an initiative which aims to create a high-quality platform, engaging with individual alumni from different education or exchange programmes run by the European Union and the Member States of the European Union.

The ultimate objective of the Network is to foster interactions, dialogues and partnerships through activities that will contribute to promote mutual understanding around EU principles, values and policies, thus facilitating potential for cooperation in the future between the EU and Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.