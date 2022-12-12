17 – 18 Dec 2022

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

ECO Science Film Screening Week includes 3 film screenings at the Goethe-Institut around the themes: Biodiversity, Green Energy and Waste Management. The series of events promises to open up an inclusive space for young Vietnamese, especially disadvantaged groups, to experience the synthesis of culture, art and knowledge of environmental science.

Participantswill have the opportunity to enjoy unique documentaries on environmental topics from reputable film producers from many countries and regions. Along with the film screening, there will also be an open discussion space for attendees, experts and the Science Journal Writing Ambassador contest to share their stories and perspectives on the topics covered. Access through scientific documentaries shown.

The Sifa-Seminar:

Science is for all – SIFA Seminar brings interesting experiential activities to help participants discover useful scientific knowledge embedded combined in topics of interest to the environment and education. In addition, viewers can discuss how to build solutions and practices towards promoting equal access to science and spreading the love of science to everyone.

Information of the events:

Film screening & Discussion 01: Electric Cars

09 am – 11:15 am, 17 Dec 2022

Film screening & Discussion 01 (for young people with hearing impairment): Bee Wild!

02 pm – 06 pm, 17 Dec 2022

Film sceening 03: The recycling lie – A seminar on Equal Opportunities in Science and Awarding ceremony of the Science Journal Writing Contest 2022

02 pm – 05:30 pm, 18 Dec 2022

The agendas of the events can be downloaded here.

The Science Film Festival (SFF) is a celebration of science communication in Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. In Vietnam, the Science Film Festival has been held since 2010 by the Goethe-Institut Hanoi and is local partners. Back in 2022, the Film Festival launched the theme “Equal Opportunity in Science” with a commitment to raise public awareness of the diversity and inclusion in STEM fields, thereby contributing to ensuring that opportunities to study and work in related fields are open to all for the benefit of all segments of society.

