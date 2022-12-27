Exhibition: “Living”

30 Dec 2022 – 21 Feb 2023

Dong’s Art Space

27/20, 27 street, Hiep Binh Chanh ward, Thu Duc city

From the organizer:

Lockdown covid 19 is a very special period when people have to struggle every day between life,death and existence… Someone once said you have to turn the non-conforming condition into a match. Optimal lives are designed, not discovered. Artist transforms the sorrows and hardships of that situation into architectural works, sculptures and digital prints. Source inspiration: Potential interaction between man and machine; Breaking the line between the visible and the imaginary; Emphasizing the Human-Nature-Technology. These new works are presented at Phan Phuong Dong’s art space.