10 – 18 Dec 2022, 02 pm – 08 pm

Á Space

Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Á Space is pleased to invite you to Linh San’s solo show titled ‘no longer holding a cloud’, curated by Châu Hoàng.

‘no longer holding a cloud’ is the first stop that marks the more than year-long journey of Linh San working with the idea of ‘matter dispersal’, when for the first time, she experimented with clay, a material that requires a different handling of form-creation to her earlier practice with poetry and videos.

Through the tension between the kneading and the contact of the hand with the weight, heat, strength, looseness and density of the material in this journey, Linh San explores all the potential expressions of clay, and simultaneously questions the physical limitations of the material as well as her own body.

This mixture of soil, water and chemicals is not a material to simply create shapes; it also envelopes and cradles the years gone by, a place for memories to be incarnated and be liberated. Done with meticulous and painstaking efforts, in almost a ritualistic manner, the series of works in ‘no longer holding a cloud’ materializes the shapes of the feelings left inarticulate, a reflection on the absence, the remnants left behind of a fragment of life, and the path to becoming oneself through each fold and mold.

‘no longer holding a cloud’ is also a conclusion to the three-month residency and focused work by Linh San at Á Space, within the #SoloMarathon 2022 program, with support from the Prince Claus Fund, friends and colleagues.

Biography:

Linh San (b.1998) earned a bachelor’s degree in Literature from Hanoi National University of Education and has worked as a coordinator for several art spaces & art projects in Hanoi. Linh San’s works span poetry, moving images, and ceramics. Her works depict the poetic, plain, and contemplative moments of daily life. San’s poems have appeared on The Margins and various anthologies. Her short films have been screened at Hanoi Doclab, Hanoi Goethe-Institut (2019), Prohibition Bar Saigon (2020), Thai Nguyen University (2021),… and more recently in the collaborative Ring Project #1: Metaphor about Islands, as part of Jakarta Biennale 2021, at the National Museum of Indonesia (2022).

Châu Hoàng is a curator and art manager currently based in Hanoi. Her curatorial practice focuses on exploring different possibilities of exhibition making and art creation as well as examining how visual language reflects and questions diverse spheres of life. Since 2014, she has participated in various cultural and visual art projects including Skylines with Flying People 4 (Mini King’s Storage, Hanoi, 2021), Queer Forever! (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2015), IN:ACT NIPAF Asia WS (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2017), Asian In/VISIBLE Station Project (ZeroStation, HCMC, 2016-2017).

Follow updates on event’s page.