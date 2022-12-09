Opportunities & challenges for SEA photographers Matca

Sat 10 Dec 2022, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

Joining the 2022 World Press Photo Contest as the jury chair, Jessica Lim acknowledged the Foundation’s initiatives to promote inclusion while noting that drastic changes do not happen overnight. While the new format will help bring forward more visual talents and illuminate crucial stories in the region, major issues such as shrinking budgets for journalism and the curtailment of press freedom persist.

What do photographers from Southeast Asia actually need to kickstart and sustain their careers? How can media and cultural institutions make sure diversity takes place in practice, not just on paper? Jessica Lim will speak based on her experience as the regional jury chair as well as the director of Angkor Photo Festival and Workshops, the longest-running initiative for photography in Southeast Asia.

Jessica Lim is the director of Angkor Photo Festival and Workshops (APFW), a non-profit association based in Cambodia which focuses on the nurturing and promotion of the region’s visual storytellers. For the past 14 years, and for most of her professional career, she has worked towards supporting visual storytellers from the majority world. Prior to her long-term work at APFW, she contributed to Drik in Dhaka, Bangladesh, a media organization renowned for challenging social inequality and injustices through its work. Whilst at Drik, Lim served as a photo and news editor as well as a liaison for photographers with Majority World, an agency that advocates for equal opportunities and representation in response to Western hegemony over global media.

