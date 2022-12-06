Photo – Concert: Dysnomia Live

Fri 09 Dec 2022, 07 pm

Phố Bên Đồi Creative Studio

Floor 3, 10 Ly Tu Trong + Vo Thi Sau Street, Ward 2, Dalat

Ticket: 250.000 VND/people

Registration link

From the organizer:

Dysnomia Live is a singular and immersive experience where each artist must go beyond the limits of his or her own expression to reach out to the other.

The narrative thread of the piece follows the architecture and the main themes of the eponymous photo-book by Alexandre Dupeyron.

Thomas Julienne has set to music the different photos of the book. Organized in a thematic ensemble, he has created, for his quintet Theorem of joy, a repertoire of compositions that underlines the meaning of the pictures.

The form of the show is that of a photo-concert, it is an immersion in two worlds in dialogue.

The evening will offer you jazzy melodies with bright colors, oriental and classical at the same time, with post-rock reflections and with the discreet but fatal charm of these masters who know how to efface themselves behind their works.

“Indispensable, simply indispensable…”(Frankie Pfeiffer / Paris-Move).

Artists

Thomas Julienne : double bass – compositions

Ellinoa : voice

Robin Antunes : violin & viola

Kevin Lazakis : guitar

Tom Peyron : drums

Alexandre Dupeyron : photo projections

Follow updates on event’s page.