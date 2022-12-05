Workshop: 12 – 13 Dec 2022

Kinergie Studio

Floor 7, 101A Nguyễn Khuyến, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

The art of Creation: 14 – 17 Dec 2022

Green Valley Cao Sơn Resort

Hòa Bình (shuttle bus available)

Performance: 18 Dec 2022 (invited guests only)

Green Valley Cao Sơn Resort

Hòa Bình

From the organizer:

Resonance – Improvised Dance & Music Camp is an invitation for everyone to explore and deepen the art of improvisation by opening our senses and redirecting our bodies and minds back to nature. The workshop will be led by Tu Le (dancer/improviser), Hai Minh (dancer/improviser), Tam Thi Pham (multimedia composer, improviser and performer) and Goran Lazarevic (multimedia composer, accordionist and improviser). They all will draw from their experience with contemporary dance techniques, contact improvisation, experimental improvised music and various collaborations with dancers and choreographers in Europe and Asia.

This program is open to everyone: those with experience in dance, movement or music, but also for those who have less or even no experience in these areas, but find our ideas and approach appealing. It is also an invitation to experience communal living, which can be as powerful and touching as the dance and music.

Green Valley Cao Son Resort, located in Hau Bin (1 hour drive from Ha Noi), offers us diverse environments with stunning landscapes and allows us to expand our practice in an idyllic nature setting and to reimagine our perception of body, space and sound.

*We have a limited number of places, so please make sure to apply early!

About artists

Tam Thi Pham (*1990) is a Vietnamese multimedia composer, improviser and performer living in Hamburg. She was the founder of DomDom – Contemporary and Experimental Music club in Hanoi in 2017 and is a creator and leader of the “Learning Dan Bau” project, a successful educational project funded by Hamburg Open Online University, from 2019 till now.

Her works are a journey of exploring individuality in an attempt to connect with the surrounding social environment. She is trying to build a way of expression in which music and performance are two indivisible parts.

Besides her activities as a composer and a performer, she was also very active as an organizer of various discussions on contemporary music and art and concerts in Hanoi and Hamburg. She has also been participating in festivals in Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, Germany, France and Serbia.

Tu Le is an independent movement artist and teacher of Contact Improvisation. Originally studying visual arts at Everett College, he was fascinated by the structural yet ephemeral beauty of the human body, which brought him to theater, dance and movement in 2014. He trained with Ellie Sandstrom, Shannon Stewart (Velocity Dance Center), Do Hoang Thi Ngoc (Kinergie). With background training in ballet and contemporary dance, he later found a particular interest in contact improvisation. Sharing Contact Improvisation in Vietnam since 2017, he continues to contemplate on human’s relationship dynamics to others and to the surrounding eco-social-cultural environment through CI. He aspires to create more spaces for artistic exchange, collaboration, cross-disciplinary performance and connecting with other artistic communities.

Trần Minh Hải (b.1993) started her career in practicing contemporary dance in 2017 with Kinergie Studio. She aspires to create new journeys of discovery through movement, dance and “play”. Thereby, she can expand deeper and more quality connections. Hai has participated in many shows and performed at “A Touch of Belgium”, Krossing Over Arts Festival, “2:1:2 Tight” Play, L’EGO Show and other Kinergie Studio’s activities. In 2021, Hai co-directed and performed in the contemporary dance A wo|man – within the framework of the Antigone Saison project initiated by the Goethe-Institut Vietnam. In 2022, Minh Hai is also nominated for the active artist category in the Hanoi Grapevine Finest Pandemic Award.

Goran Lazarević comes from Serbia where he graduated classical accordion in the class of Prof. Radomir Tomić. In 2013 he moved to Hamburg where he did the contact studies in New Compositional Techniques with Prof. Helmut W.Erdmann and subsequently finished his MA in Multimedia Composition with Prof. Dr. Georg Hajdu and Prof. Dr. Manfred Stahnke.

His main spheres of interest lay in live-electronics, microtonal music, free improvisation and computer music, as well brain-computer musical interfaces (BCMI) and cognitive sciences. His works were performed in Germany, Austria, Vietnam and Serbia.

Apart from his own work as composer, performer and researcher, Goran Lazarević is a strong believer in the power of education, and is currently working as a project coordinator for the Hamburg Open Online University (HOOU) at the University for Music and Drama in Hamburg (HfMT).

Goran is proud to be a member of “Ping Pong Rouge“ and “Oublie Loulou“ bands, the “Mīrārī Duo“ project, “Live-Elektronik-Ensemble Hamburg/Lüneburg“, and to have played with ensembles like Hamburger Camerata and TonArt and such artists as Matthias Kaul, Fred Frith, Rajesh Mehta, Manfred Stahnke, Michael Schröder, Alejandro Gomez, Henning Rietz, Martín Donoso Vera, Jelena Dabić, Mateo Ojeda, Dirk Schattner, Adnan Fathallah and others.

