See the story: Navigating our visual world

Sat 10 Dec 2022, 02 pm – 04 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Martha Echevarria, exhibition manager at the World Press Photo Foundation will give a presentation based on See the Story, a new educational resource that charts the visual world we live in today and the role of photojournalism in that world then and now. It details how visual stories are made and consumed, and how they raise awareness about important issues. Through individual stories from our exhibition, we explore key questions in visual storytelling, such as: What determines the meaning of a picture? How can complex issues be visualized? Does it matter who gets to tell the story? What are some collaborative approaches to portraiture?

The talk will also touch on the strategy shift to address the imbalance in representation among entrants, stories, and winners. Now in its 65th year, the competition has recently switched to a region-based model that awards winners in four categories across six global regions. This new model promises to strive for better inclusion and representation of photographic practices worldwide.

This event takes place as part of the World Press Photo 2022 exhibition in Hanoi, kindly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam.

* English with Vietnamese interpretation

Follow updates on event’s page.