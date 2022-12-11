Show and tell: Screening and discussion

Sun 11 Dec 2022, 07:30 pm – 09 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

The screening will present two moving image works that won the Open format category, Blood is a Seed by Ecuadorian artist Isadora Romer and Blue Affair by Japanese photographer Kosuke Okahara. It will be followed by an interview series where 15 award winners introduce their works in their own words. The series, with Vietnamese subtitles, will allow local audiences to gain a deeper, more personal understanding of the exhibited photographs.

Following the screening, Linh Pham – photographer and Southeast Asia and Oceania juror of the 2022 contest will share insights about the judging process, as well as his observations of the slow but steady growth of photography in the region in recent years.

This event takes place as part of the World Press Photo 2022 exhibition in Hanoi, kindly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam.

* Language: English & Vietnamese

