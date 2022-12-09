World Press Photo Book Showcase

10 – 28 Dec 2022, 07 am – 07 pm

Sóng Sánh Cafe

Floor 2, 48 Ngọc Hà, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This showcase brings together books from the World Press Photo contests, featuring winning entries from 1955 until now. This collection re-introduces to local audiences great works that stand the test of time, while inviting them to actively reflect on their context at the time: significant global events, advances in camera technology, as well as the evolution of photojournalism practices through the years.

Also included are two photobooks of this year’s awarded projects, The Book of Veles by Jonas Bendiksen and Blue Affair by Kosuke Okahara.

This event takes place as part of the World Press Photo 2022 exhibition in Hanoi, kindly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.