Exhibition “Draw the Cats”

Opening: Tues 17 Jan 2023, 01:30 pm

Exhibition: 17 – 29 Jan 2023

The Special National Landmark Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam

58 Quoc Tu Giam Street, Dong Da, Ha Noi

Exhibition: 31 Jan – 28 Feb 2023

VICAS Art Studio

32 Hao Nam Street, Dong Da, Ha Noi

From the organizer:

A special event to celebrate the Year of the Cat 2023 is right around the corner. Immerse in the joyful atmosphere of the New Year with the upcoming “Draw the Cats” Exhibition, which is organized by the Center for Scientific and Cultural Activites Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam, Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and TiredCity.

With a hope to evoke a picture brimmed with creativity, uniqueness and positivity, “Draw the Cats” Exhibition will introduce interesting artworks of cats to all viewers. Through the lens of young artists, the “main character” of the year will be depicted in diverse shapes and forms

