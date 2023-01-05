Online Artist Talk with Nguyễn Đình Phong & Thi My Lien Nguyen

Mon 09 Jan 2023, 08 pm – 09:30 pm (GMT +7)

Online via Google Meet

Registration link (English only)

From the organizer:

You are cordially invited to the artist talk with Nguyễn Đình Phong and Thi My Lien Nguyen. Phong and My Lien will take turns sharing about their work, No land man and Ở Thụy Sĩ, both featured in the book Makét 02: From Here On Out published by Matca. Matca’s managing editor Ha Dao will also shed light on the process of producing Makét, a periodical publication that aims to document the transforming photography scene in Vietnam.

About the speakers:

Nguyen Dinh Phong is a freelance wedding photographer based in Hoi An, Vietnam. When not on assignment, he takes up street and documentary photography as just another way to kill time.

Thi My Lien Nguyen (1995) is a Vietnamese-Swiss lens-based artist whose practice lies in the fine line of documentary and photographic art. Often employing ethnographic methods, her works focus on issues of identity, migration, and diasporic communities. By exploring folklore, traditions, food, and their social impact within the diasporas, she questions the mechanisms, dynamics, and processes within families and (trans)cultural communities.

My Lien considers herself a visual storyteller who uses different image-based media to convey underrepresented stories. She graduated from the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts majoring in Camera Arts in 2017 and is working as a freelance photographer, filmmaker, visual strategist, and artist.

Follow updates on event’s page.