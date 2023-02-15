A Night of Beethoven

Sat 18 Feb 2023, 08 pm

Saigon Opera House

07 Công Trường Lam Sơn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The opening concert for Spring 2023 of the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony orchestra and Opera will feature three of Beethoven’s most famous works: Symphony No. 5, Piano concerto No. 5 and Coriolan overture with the participation of excellent guest artist from Taiwan, pianist Liao Hsin-Chiao. Liao Hsin-Chiao is currently one of the brightest young pianists, she graduated with a doctorate in music from Stony Brook University and has performed in many prestigious concert hall in the US, including Carnegie Hall, New York.

Victory faith, joy, heroic sound are the distinctive spirit of the musical genius Beethoven, who overcame great adversity for the music-makers, which is the disease of deafness, to mark a special impression in the music history of the world with a treasure trove of his works.

The concert will be held under the direction of Conductor Mer.A. Tran Vuong Thach