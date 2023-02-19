Altered States of Being | Performance Meditations – Artist Talk with Patricia Nguyễn

Wed 22 Dec 2022, 05 pm – 07 pm

Sàn Art

Units B6.16 and B6.17, 6th Floor, Block B Office, Millennium Masteri

Ward 6, District 4, HCMC (enter via Nguyen Huu Hao street)



altered states of being | performance meditations is an artist talk that delves into Patricia Nguyễn’s performance methods, where she engages with memory, cartographies of migration, dispossession, nation-building, and somatics to investigate processes of knowledge and historical production. She discusses the use of improvisation, archival research, sensorial experimentation, and haptic exploration with the materiality of site-specific spaces to play with overt and subtle entanglements of subjection and subjectivity. Through a body-centered understanding of the legacies of colonialism and imperialism and possibilities of queer worldmaking, her work is grounded in Black feminist and women of color feminist theory and practice, performance theory, minoritarian aesthetics, and disability justice.

Patricia Nguyễn is an artist, scholar, and educator. She is an Assistant Professor in American Studies at the University of Virginia and earned her Ph.D. in Performance Studies at Northwestern University. She has performed and exhibited at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Chile, Prague Quadrennial, Mission Cultural Center in San Francisco, Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, Milwaukee Art Museum, Manzi, and Nha San Collective. Dr. Nguyen has published work in Women Studies Quarterly, Harvard Kennedy School’s Asian American Policy Review, Women and Performance, AmerAsia, Journal of Asian American Studies, and The Funambulist. She is also the co-founder and lead artist of Axis Lab, a community-based arts and architecture organization focused on ethical development for immigrants and refugees. In recent news, she is an award-winning memorial designer for the Chicago Torture Justice Memorial Project, part of the first historic reparations ordinance in the United States that addresses racism and policing.

