Art Talk: “The Development of Performance Art in Vietnam an Over 20-Year-Review”

Following the conversations on the emergence of performance art in Vietnam and the context of art practice and organizing art events during the transitional phase of domestic art from modern to contemporary, we are delighted to invite you to attend the talk on “The development of performance art in Vietnam: an over-20 year review”.

This is hopefully an opportunity for the public as well as art practitioners to learn about multi-dimensional perspectives from guests who are artists, organizers of Lim Dim 2004 as well as artists and art organizers of many generations, in order to reflect and understand the development of performance art in Vietnam over the past 20 years – with changes in artistic approaches, aesthetic mediums and ways of expression under social impacts. From there, the talk will discuss the vision, role, potential and directions for the development of Vietnamese performance art in the future.

This event is a part of “Lim Dim 2004 Performance Art Festival Open Archive” program under the APD Art Library Project, which includes collecting, restoring, archiving, and sharing documents of Lim Dim 2004, along with discussions and workshops focusing on Performance art in Vietnam.

About Lim Dim 2004 Performance Art Festival

Lim Dim, held in October 2004 was the first professionally organized performance art festival in Vietnam, with the goal of paving the way for artistic experimentation and information exchanges related to performance art among domestic and foreign artists. Lim Dim was initiated and organized by Tran Luong, with the assistance of a group of local artists. The festival had the participation of nearly 30 artists from Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, The United Kingdom, Germany, and other art organizations, domestic enterprises, and foreign culture institutes.

