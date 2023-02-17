Cinematic Ballet Screening: #22 Schuberts WINTERREISE Ballett Zürich

Sun 19 Feb 2023, 02:30 pm – 04:50 pm

Screening room 1, Cinestar Cinema

135 Hai Ba Trung St., Ben Nghe Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC (Motorbike parking at Youth Cultural House)

Registration link

From the organizer:

Saigon Classical, with support from Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City and Cinestar Vietnam, introduce:

Cinematic contemporary ballet screening: Winterreise (Winter journey), a composed reinterpretation by Hans Zender, from original work Winterreise, D.911 by Franz Schubert

Stage production and choreography by Christian Spuck, music direction by Benjamin Schneider, danced by Ballett Zürich, production from Opernhaus Zürich, Switzerland.

Filmed during social distancing, no-audience performance, on 13th February 2021.

In the project: From Alpha to Opera – introducing famous operas with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

Franz Schubert’s Winterreise, a cycle of 24 songs for voice and piano set to poems by Wilhelm Müller, is not only regarded as the zenith of Schubert’s song composition, but as the pinnacle of German art song in its entirety. German composer Hans Zender arranged the cycle in 1993 with the title: „Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’ – a composed interpretation“. Zender’s version for tenor and chamber orchestra reveals the cycle’s potential to disturb, and approaches Wilhelm Müller’s poems in its own way. Zender pushes into the darkest regions of human existence. With his interpretation, he brings to light emotions that pulsate just beneath the surface in Schubert’s work, uncovering the uncanny layers in the depths of the music.

Like Hans Zender, Christian Spuck’s production, which was awarded the renowned «Prix Benois de la Danse» in 2019, concerns itself less with illustrating the external stations of the traveler’s journey. Instead, it approaches the cycle with thoroughly comprehensive abstraction. Using a mixture of large ensemble scenes and intimate solo images, Christian Spuck undertakes a journey into the innermost self. As he does so, he explores such timeless themes as love, longing, alienation, and abandonment, allowing the medium of dance to provide new perspectives on one of the greatest works of classical music.

This screening has been granted licence by rights holder Accentus Music GmbH Leipzig, on behalf of Opernhaus Zürich to From Alpha to Opera project, under management of Saigon Classical Music Group.

The translation and localisation of materials (including programme notes, printed handouts and subtitles) into Vietnamese are performed by volunteers with the sole purpose of promoting classical music and increasing awareness of high standard quality worldwide operatic performances. We endeavour to credit appropriate creators of these materials and organisations involved. The screening is non-commercial and non-profit.

Please check-in before attending the event, at least 15 minutes before door opening. No intermission. Screening room will be restricted entry when footage commences.

* Suggested donation (at door): 100.000 VNĐ

(We are very grateful for the venue sponsor and it is encouraged that audience purchase consumptions on-site)

All proceeds from donations will be used to cover translation fees, subtitles editing, preparation of relevant materials and equipment for the programme.

Follow update on event’s page.