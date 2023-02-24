Exhibition “Buscando México”

07 – 16 Mar 2023

Fine Arts Museum HCMC

97A Phó Đức Chính, Nguyễn Thái Bình ward, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

The Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam and the Museum of Fine Arts of Ho Chi Minh City (Viet Nam), announce the exhibition #BuscandoMéxico by the great Mexican painter Diego Rodarte

#BuscandoMéxico is made up of 32 small-scale oil paintings (30x40cm). These oil paintings portray symbolic or imaginary places in each of the 32 states or regions that make up Mexico. The exhibition also presents 3 large- scale banners and various objects.

The renowned Mexican critic Santiago Espinosa de los Monteros has written: “the heart of the #BuscandoMéxico exhibition is to verify the images of the idyllic landscapes that are offered to us in the most important places in Mexico: beaches, mountains, archaeological remains, squares of the big cities… #BuscandoMéxico is an inside look at the external dimension of the country, its geography and what inhabits the superficial limits of the skin of the Mexican territory”.

The vietnamese artist and photographer Viet Van says that “Mexico is a large country with a beautiful and rich culture… and the feeling of Mexican culture is deepened with the exhibition #BuscandoMéxico… The paintings of the artist Diego Rodarte are like emotional and colorful dialogues with the viewer, which require a calm and open attitude to appreciate art and receive new ideas”.

The Embassy of Mexico in Vietnam informs that, in recent years, the relations between Mexico and Vietnam have grown remarkably, especially the bilateral trade. On this basis, the both countries are currently negotiating a so-called Comprehensive Partnership, which will imply different agreements and conventions and bring the both countries closer in all areas.

The Ambassador of Mexico in Vietnam, Alejandro Negrín, explains that “this is the most important exhibition that Mexico has presented in Vietnam in the history of our diplomatic relations.” It is also “a magnificent invitation for the Vietnamese public to get closer and find out about Mexico”.

The exhibition, says the Ambassador, “is a fresh and contemporary vision of current Mexico”. The Vietnamese, he adds, “are interested in the Mexico of ancient civilizations; of great biodiversity and natural beauty; of at least 35 impressive historical and natural sites declared by UNESCO as world heritage of humanity; of a unique gastronomy based on original products from Mexico such as corn, chili, tomato, avocado and chocolate”.