Opening: Thurs 23 Feb 2023, 06:30 pm

Exhibition: 24 Feb – 02 Mar 2023

11:1, Amanaki Thảo điền

10 Đ. Nguyễn Đăng Giai, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From Institut français de HCMV:

The French Institute of Vietnam, in collaboration with 11:11 d’Artistes, is pleased to present “Cây cỏ Việt Nam”, an exhibition by artist Thomas Andrea Barbey, resident of the Villa Saigon artist residency program.

His exhibition “Cây cỏ Việt Nam” will be an opportunity for the artist to unveil a new series of paintings and lacquers representing the forms of the Vietnamese landscape and its vegetation, in Saigon, but also along the Mekong River and its tributaries.

In Saigon, Thomas Barbey is pursuing a long term artistic work, a journey aiming at exploring the world in its geographical as well as contemplative aspects. His exhibition is the story of a fictitious walk in a land where rivers, twilight, jungle, and portraits alternate…

The public will be able to discover the technique of traditional Vietnamese engraved lacquer, which remains very little practiced today. Associated with contemporary subjects staged by the artist, this process offers a striking result of modernity, while paying a deep tribute to Vietnam, its skills and its landscapes.

