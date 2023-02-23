Exhibition “Harmonize”

25 Feb – 25 Apr 2023, 09:30 am – 06 pm

V-Art Space

Floor 1 Ciputra Club, Bắc Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

After the success of two solo exhibitions “It” (2005) and “The Corner to See” (2014), visual artist Tran Trung Thanh remarks on another decade of hard work with the “Harmonize” exhibition. The artist’s journey in search of answers to questions about history, the development of society, and the intersection of life, science, and art is recorded via more than 30 oil paintings. Accompanying the exhibition is artist Vuong Pat Cam and his impressive works about Hanoi.

Meticulous, persistent, and profound are what we can say about the process of Tran Trung Thanh creating his artworks. Since the Jeunes Regard competition for young artists in 2004, Tran Trung Thanh’s painting style has become more and more bold.

Neither surrealism nor hyperrealism, Tran Trung Thanh encodes his notions of life into unique characters. Each painting presents a social issue of Vietnam or the world along with questions about history, international diplomacy, and the intersection of life – science – art.

Accurate and disciplined, Tran Trung Thanh spends most of his daily time painting. His works will bring you to a multidimensional space where life and society are viewed from different angles.

“Harmonize” is the third solo exhibition of artist Tran Trung Thanh.

Follow updates on event’s page.