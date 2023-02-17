”If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune” – Saigon Edition

02 – 04 Mar 2023, 07:30 pm

Vườn Thảo Điền

34 đường 11, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, HCMC

From the organizer:

O velvet curtain, o red silk

O clapper, song lang, tabor drum

We are here, the market’s newly-arrived troupe

Our clacking trays unveil, o numerous lilting voices

Friends and strangers, we invite you to come and see “Biết thì Nói, Không thì Bói” (roughly translated as “If Known Tell, If Not Tell Fortune”, or you may call it “the Fortune Telling play”) an experimental play marking the year of the cat, written by Trà Nguyễn. Showed for the first time at Manzi (Hà Nội) in 2020, this extremely slow play probes into the story-generating ability of its three characters: miss Bói, miss Thuốc, and miss Cầm. The Saigon edition will feature a reenactment of the original play on March 2, as we begin to reveal our trays and tricks. Subsequent performances will rely on performers’ and experimenters’ reciprocal ability to let loose. The troupe will rehearse, but alas, “can one act out the odds of life?” (*) And so we welcome you, dear audience, to be a part of this play: you can make sound, move with performers, or stay within the normative seeing/looking position of a theatergoer.

The play has little to no dialog. Therefore, audiences who don’t speak Vietnamese will still be able to enjoy it. Allow the troupe to objectively set the minimum age at 10-years-old, as we’re afraid that beloved guests yet to round off a decade will not be satisfied with the slow tension of this play.

Due to the space’s limited capacity, the troupe can only sell up to 70 tickets per night; only on the night of March 3 will there be a post-show discussion with the audience. So pick the dates that work best in your favor.

“Oh these trials and plays will be great fun

Here comes our troupe with an invitation” (*)

*: from the introduction for the Hanoi edition

Translated from Vietnamese by Thi Nguyen

Trà Nguyễn experiments with the stage and builds frameworks to convey theater-making possibilities. She is the former Acting Director of Sàn Art, the longest-running independent space for contemporary art in Ho Chi Minh City, where she helped build various programs in the visual arts. Trà’s theater productions and workshops utilize elements rooted in performances, visual art, and theater to explore the potentials of performance. She has written and produced many plays in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Tokyo. After finishing her MFA in Dramatic Writing at Carnegie Mellon University on Fulbright scholarship, she is now developing The Run – A Theater Project – the first platform to center on experimental theater, proposing and discussing new directions in theater practices in Vietnam.

Trường Kịch Ta is the legal entity of The Run – A Theater Project. Headquartered in Saigon, Trường Kịch Ta develops experimental theater productions and training programs, contributing to building a foundation for local learners and practitioners. All of Trường Kịch Ta’s programs are not-for-profit.

Sponsors

Strategic Partnership: Hum Vietnam

Venue sponsor: Vuon Thao Dien

Organization support: Quy Nha Dau, San Art

