Opera Night #5: La Traviata

Sat 25 Feb 2023, 07 pm

Salon Văn hóa Cà phê thứ Bảy

Shop house 09 Park 1, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The Hanoi Opera Guild in cooperation with Salon Văn hóa Cà phê thứ Bảy will screen a classic version of La Traviata by the composer Giuseppe Verdi.

Composed in 1853, La Traviata has been in the standard repertory since shortly after its premiere and is the most frequently performed Italian language opera. One opera historian suggested that La Traviata has been performed somewhere in the world every day for more than 100 years.

The opera is based on a play that is based on an Alexandre Dumas story “La Dame aux camélias”, which in turn is based on Marie Duplessis, the real-life lover of Dumas. The drama centers on a young man from a respectable family who falls for a young courtesan. The young man’s father intercedes for the dignity and reputation of the family resulting in misunderstandings and mistakes made by all characters involved.

