Photo editing workshop with Kosuke Okahara

Sun 26 Feb 2023, 09 am – 01 pm

NEO-

393/7 Hai Bà Trưng, Ward 8, D.3, HCMC

Registration link

From the organizer:

This editing workshop led by Kosuke Okahara is for photographers who need help editing a project, either a finished or ongoing body of work; any genre of photography is welcome. A maximum of 5 participants will be chosen based on their portfolios. To apply, please submit a large edit of over 50 images from ONE project with its description to the form before 21 Feb. You can also sit in (limited to 10 people, first come first serve, no need to register).

Each participant will have 10 minutes to introduce their work, followed by a 30-minute discussion with Kosuke Okahara and the rest of the group. You will receive general feedback and come up with a sequence that suits your needs and can be further refined on your own time. You will need to prepare small prints (10x15cm) or a personal laptop with photo editing software (like Adobe Bridge or Lightbox) and be engaged in conversations around visual narrative, presentation, and outlets for photographic work.

This event is kindly supported by the Embassy of Netherlands in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.