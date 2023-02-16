Schubert’s Winterreise

Sat 18 Feb 2023, 02 pm – 06 pm

Floor 11, Edenstar Sài Gòn Hotel

38 Bùi Thị Xuân, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, D.1, HCMC

From Goethe Institut:

The snow descended on my head… Cold, want, and fatigue were the least pains I was destined to endure; I was cursed by some devil and carried about with me my eternal hell…Follow me, I seek the everlasting ices of the north (Mary Shelley, Frankenstein).

Re-interpreting a colossal work such as F. Schubert – W. Müller’s Winterreise, lauded as the pinnacle of German art song, is equally colossal as an effort.

In what appears as a local-fanatic tribute to the masterwork, placed next to the internationally acclaimed ballet by Christian Spuck and music by Hans Zender, Winterreise by esteemed local scholar and pianist Tran Nhu Vinh Lac is much anticipated as a latest and linguistic (Vietnamese) re-exploration of the work in Vietnam, accompanied by Thai Hoa Apéro’s vocal performance.

Through relatable sharp cross-cultural references and analytical guidances to navigate seemingly familiar emotional territories, audiences are expected to join in examining the Wanderer, the mythos boasting “a long history that extends back to ancient civilization at the same time […] marching forward from its nineteenth century popularity onto the pages of twentieth century culture,” and of course even nowadays.

Compiled and dissected upon in-depth materials, both academically and passionately, this Winterreise presentation can be viewed as half adaptation and half illustrative classroom to both captivate the audiences and showcase the classic work’s timeless qualities, with nearly half of the lieder presented.

With loyal yet authentic singable text in Vietnamese, Winterreise will accompany participants across “a symbolic series of stations that are more mindscape than landscape” “into the recesses of [the Wanderer’s] own psyche – a journey in which the elements become metaphors for the long winter of the heart”

*The quoted text is extracted from Thomas Hampson & Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold’s essay

Saigon Classical, with support from Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City, Bechstein Vietnam, Morico and Afrocado, introduce:

Talk and performance selected songs from

Winterreise (Winter Journey), D.911 by Franz Schubert, with poetry by Wilhelm Müller, sung in German and Vietnamese

Poetic Vietnamese translation of the pieces / Speaker / Accompanist Trần Như Vĩnh Lạc

Vocal performance by Thái Hòa Apéro

Event will be using primarily Vietnamese (except for singing) with no option of live interpretation.

In the project: From Alpha to Opera – introducing famous operas with Vietnamese and English subtitles.

Suggested Donation (at the entrance): 250,000 VND

Your generous donation is the best support for us at From Alpha to Opera and Saigon Classical Music Group to keep our activities bigger and better. Once again, your support is highly appreciated.

70 first patrons (donors) will receive a 100,000 VND voucher/each from our kind sponsor Morico.

Performers

Vocalist – Thái Hòa Apéro

Formally trained tenor with voluminous voice and rich baritone colouring, Thái Hòa Apéro is fiercely self appointed, immensely curious, and not without a deep commitment towards greater growth.

His influences are varied: from the Vietnamese performer Thái Thanh, especially her unique, timeless singing style, to the Three Tenors and their world-wow hits, from the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley to G. Rossini’s witty, whimsical Figaro, “il factotum della città”, and his latest, the solitary traveller in F. Schubert-W. Müller’s Winterreise.

Graduated in 2019 from HCMC Conservatory of Music’s Vocals Department, Thái Hòa Apéro now pursues Vocal Methodologies at the same institute as his higher education. His outstanding, deeply technical and expressive voice has earned him multiple awards at local competitions, which include Gold Prize with Saigon Choir at the 5th International Choir Competition in 2017, Top 10 at the 1st National Competition – Chamber Music in 2017, and Grand Prize at Chicago International Music in 2019.

During his study, he was a regular choir member of the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), participating in notable productions including W. A. Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte, G. Bizet’s Carmen, Carl Maria von Weber’s Der Freischütz, Ernest Guiraud / Camille Saint-Saëns & Paul Dukas’ Frédégonde. In 2018, he appeared as the main character Rudge, in the 2018 KIDS & Stella Education’s co-production of the musical work A Christmas Carol, and in 2022, as Triton, the Sea God, in The Little Mermaid, a musical project institutionally commissioned for an arts and performance graduate. In addition, he is a regular face at the semi-regularly held events by Saigon Classical Music Group.

The local trans-adaptation of Schubert – Müller’s Winterreise – a 2023 collaboration with the project From Alpha to Opera and the scholar/musicologist Tran Như Vinh Lac in cooperation with Saigon Classical Music Group – marks Thái Hòa Apéro’s debut solo performance and a bold, decisive endeavour into the world of classical music. With many more in the pipeline, his future is and will be wide open.

Lecturer/Accompanist – Tran Nhu Vinh Lac

On his behalf, allow us to give the Man a space dangling between these two thoughts:

“The reasonable man adapts himself to the world: the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man.” G. B. Shaw, Man and Superman (1901)

and

“The great ones do not set up offices, charge fees, give lectures, or write books. Wisdom is silent, and the most effective propaganda for truth is the force of personal example. […] The great ones are indifferent, in the profoundest sense. They don’t ask you to believe: they electrify you by their behaviour. They are the awakeners. […] Their only purpose here on earth is to inspire. And what more can one ask of a human being than that?” Henry Miller, Sexus (1949)

Organisers:

Saigon Classical Music Group was established in 2005 in Ho Chi Minh city with the main aim of providing unique aesthetic pleasure to the public through accessible, qualified classical music concerts, through a diversifying performance repertoire delivered in unique, well-organised events. Thus, the collective strives to connect the classical music community, support new musical talents and homegrown creatives, as well as to raise public awareness and appreciation of classical music in daily life.

From Alpha to Opera is a side project, co-founded and co-operated by and between Saigon Classical Music Group and volunteers who are passionate about operas and sung-through theatres, with venue support from various partners passionate about the project’s community-oriented commitment.

In operation since March 2018, From Alpha to Opera promotes the beauty of lyrical singing in staged performance, from orchestral music to narration by dance (ballet and contemporary dance), and especially operas, curated by experienced members, presented to audience as screening in completed, unabridged form from various opera companies, opera houses of reputation and accolades. The project also provides online documents and readings, with sharing and consultation from experts in classical music fields.

With supports from:

Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia

Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia promotes artistic and cultural exchange between Switzerland and South Asia. To raise awareness of Swiss culture around the world, we forge ties with local event organisers, develop and nurture long-term partnerships, initiate co-productions with artists from the regions concerned and organise residencies.

We promote the dissemination of culture and art from Switzerland. We highlight the diversity of the Swiss cultural scene and choose representatives on the basis of their outstanding qualities.

Goethe-Institut Ho Chi Minh City

As the globally active cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany, we advocate for understanding between Germany, Europe and the world. The framework agreement with the German Federal Foreign Office is the foundation for this work. Worldwide, we provide information about the cultural and societal diversity of Germany and Europe. 158 Goethe-Instituts in 98 countries together with numerous partner institutions form the basis of our global network. The Federal Foreign Office supports our work institutionally. As a registered charity we operate autonomously on a legally independent basis and are not affiliated to any political party. We generate around a third of our revenue ourselves through income from language courses and examinations. We also receive support from the European Union (EU), further German federal ministries as well as foundations and companies in Germany and abroad.

Sponsors:

Morico

Morico is a Restaurant/Café chain under Mori Concepts, delivering a contemporary Japanese lifestyle. With over 13 years, Morico is now active at 30 Le Loi, District 1 and 6 other locations in HCMC. Themed after “contemporary Japanese lifestyle,” Morico not only offers finest Japanese authentic dishes, desserts, but also organises activities to enrich “spiritual life, such as Japan’s regional foodfairs, Christmas Fair, Ikebana, Chanoyu, perfume making, etc.

Afrocado

Inspired by the fantastic local avocado fruit, Afrocado brings Saigon a unique dessert experience. They also offer a gelato-based dessert menu that is eye-catching and dangerously delicious while remaining healthy and vegan-friendly. Booth Avocado is grown in farms certified by VietGap, ensuring the quality and food safety.

From the organisers:

– Your contributed amount, 250,000 VND per entry, helps us bring classical music to wider audiences in Vietnam.

– Every helping of yours is much appreciated, as they motivate us at Saigon Classical Music Group in our quest to deliver more public events.

– Please consider proper attire for the attendance.

– You can either register online at the above link, or email to us at [email protected] with attendance details.

– Children under 06 years of age are not welcome.

– Please be present at the venue 25 minutes prior to announced showtime. Doors will be closed 10 minutes prior to showtime.

– Latecomers are expected to wait until breaktime.

– There will be one tea break during intermission.

– To reduce costs and the adverse effects caused by papers and prints, we adopt barcode scanning upon entry, at our reception. Please kindly take this extra step and sorry for any inconvenience.

