Scrap Art #3: Black History Month: I Have a Dream

Fri 17 Feb 2023, 02 pm – 04 pm

American Center Hanoi

170 Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

It has been 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, but the hope he shared still rings true. King dreamed of a day when people “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

To celebrate Black History Month, the American Center Hanoi organizes a Scrap Art workshop to honor this civil rights leader and his commitment to equality.

Language: English – Vietnamese