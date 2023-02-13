Home Event Listings Art Scrap Art #3: Black History Month: I Have a Dream
Scrap Art #3: Black History Month: I Have a Dream
Fri 17 Feb 2023, 02 pm – 04 pm
American Center Hanoi
170 Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hà Nội
From the organizer:
It has been 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, but the hope he shared still rings true. King dreamed of a day when people “will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
To celebrate Black History Month, the American Center Hanoi organizes a Scrap Art workshop to honor this civil rights leader and his commitment to equality.
Language: English – Vietnamese