Show and tell: Screening and discussion

Sat 25 Feb 2023, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

NEO-

393/7 Hai Bà Trưng, Ward 8, D.3, HCMC

From the organizer:

The screening will present two moving image works that won the Open format category in the 2022 World Press Photo Contest, “Blood is a Seed” by Ecuadorian artist Isadora Romero and “Blue Affair” by Japanese photographer Kosuke Okahara. It will be followed by an interview series where 15 winning photographers introduce their works in their own words, offering a more personal understanding of awarded photographs.

Linh Pham – Southeast Asia and Oceania juror of the 2022 contest, together with Kosuke Okahara, will take turns discussing their involvement with the World Press Photo over the years.

Language: Vietnamese & English

This event is kindly supported by the Embassy of Netherlands in Vietnam.

Follow updates on event’s page.