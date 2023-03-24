Artist Talk with Lê Xuân Tiến, Nguyễn Trần Nam, Châu Hoàng & Quỳnh Chi

Fri 31 Mar 2023, 07 pm – 08:30 pm

Ô Cách Cine

Á Space, Alley 59 Ngô Gia Tự, Long Biên district, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

A movie-goer named Quỳnh Chi shared with our team: Watching a movie at Ô ​​Cách Ciné is a ‘technically exquisite’ experience. From the trailer to the movie content, from the sound to the image, from the seats to the space, to attain such a quality lies not only in the technique of the editor and carpenter, but also in the careful preparation of the coordinators, making the viewing experience complete.

However, our team notes that there are still questions from those who are interested in the movie ‘Tương Ngộ’ and the Ô Cách Ciné. While the film will officially leave the screen on March 26, 2023 after five weeks of debuting in the distribution system of Ô Cách Ciné, making room for its new journeys that will soon be revealed, Á Space and Ô Cách Ciné team cordially invite you to join us in a conversation with filmmakers/artists Lê Xuân Tiến, Nguyễn Trần Nam and curator Châu Hoàng, moderated by aspiring writer Quỳnh Chi.

With the same amount of ingredients, through different techniques and layouts, the chef can come up with countless unique flavors for a dish. Likewise, dealing with the same amount of footage, Lê Xuân Tiến and Nguyễn Trần Nam came up with two different versions under the same title “Tương Ngộ” (given by Như Văn). In this talk, the speakers will share their views on structure, including the structure in montage (space in the film), the theater structure (physical space) and the structure to work with. together. At the same time, we will also hear more about the process of forming the project, setting up the theater space, and other side stories that contributed to this occasion.

Biographies:

Lê Xuân Tiến lives and works in Hanoi, Vietnam. In 2017, Tiến graduated from the Hanoi Academy of Theatre and Cinema with a degree in Television cinematography. Tiến takes the moving image as his main medium in art practice.

Born in 1979, Nguyễn Trần Nam is a Hanoi-based artist, closely associated with HanoiLink, Nha San Studio and Nhà Sàn Collective – one of the first artist-led experimental art spaces of Northern Vietnam. Since graduating from the Vietnam University of Fine art in 2003, Nam has been producing a diverse body of multimedia work. At times dark and heavy, others playful and sarcastic, his work makes visible both past and present-day social, political and historical issues of Vietnam, while highlighting the individual tales of and human relationships among people of different social groups. Selected exhibitions include: ‘Through the Looking Glass’, Manzi Art Space, Hanoi (2022); ‘Undone’, Manzi Art Space, Hà Nội (2017); ‘Reunification-1 Journey’; ‘Mise-en-scene’, Nha San Collective, Hanoi (2016), ‘Broken Chapters’, Manzi Art Space, Hanoi (2013), ‘Hinterland’, Luggage Store Gallery, San Francisco (2012); ‘Gap’, Nhasan Studio, Hanoi, Vietnam (2010); ‘Indefinitely’, Ryllega Gallery, Hanoi, Vietnam (2008).

Châu Hoàng is a curator and art manager currently based in Hanoi. Her curatorial practice focuses on exploring different possibilities of exhibition making and art creation as well as examining how visual language reflects and questions diverse spheres of life. Since 2014, she has participated in various cultural and visual art projects including Skylines with Flying People 4 (Mini King’s Storage, Hanoi, 2021), Queer Forever! (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2015), IN:ACT NIPAF Asia WS (Nhà Sàn Collective, Hanoi, 2017), Asian In/VISIBLE Station Project (ZeroStation, HCMC, 2016-2017), etc.

Quỳnh Chi is a young writer currently working at The Outpost Art Organisation. In 2022, she supported Ba-Bau AIR at documenta 15 and received a bachelor’s degree from Miami University-Oxford (Ohio, USA). At school, she served as the Art & Architecture History Association’s president while researching photography and moving image art, focusing on race, class, and gender. Coming back to Hanoi after graduation, Chi looks forward to connecting art lovers across borders through writing practice. She contributed an essay titled “From #aesthetics to Aesthetics” to The 202x Handbook. Chi has experience in bilingual editing in projects and exhibitions at Six Space, VCCA, Mơ Art Space, and Galerie Quynh.

