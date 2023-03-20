Deadline: 24 Apr 2023

If you are a docu-filmmaker from Asia looking for opportunities for international funding and distribution, Docs by the Sea 2023 is here to boost your project through our series of DBTS Labs and Forum.

Promising and emerging documentary directors, editors, and producers without experiences of international collaboration are welcome. DBTS Alumni can apply with projects previously selected in DBTS, in case it has reached the next production phase after their last participation. However, we encourage you to submit new ones.

