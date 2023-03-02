Documentary Exhibition: Repurposing Industrial Heritage

03 – 26 Mar 2023

COMPLEX 01

No. 29 alley 31 lane 167 Tây Sơn, Đống Đa, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Following the series of events “Repurposing Industrial Heritage 2022 – Innovation & Sustainability”, as part of the EUNIC project “Repurposing Industrial Heritage”, the “Repurposing Industrial Heritage” exhibition seeks to provide perspectives on the possibilities of transforming industrial facilities by presenting examples of industrial heritage transformation in countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom that are at the forefront of transformation trends in Europe. As a result, it raises the question of “what future is there for industrial production facilities in Hanoi in light of the city’s official decision to relocate 09 old industrial facilities with significant cultural and historical values”.

Through this exhibition, we hope the community will gain an objective understanding of industrial heritage value, as well as practical and theoretical evidence for urban reconstruction based on successful transformations of industrial heritage throughout the world.

This project is brought to you by the French Institute in Vietnam & the Goethe-Institut.

Organizing partners: COMPLEX 01, Netherlands Embassy, British Council, Hanoi Architectural University, and Vietnam Sustainability Social Enterprise (VSSE).

Supporting partners: Franco-German Cultural Fund.

Other partners: EUNIC Vietnam, UNESCO Vietnam, Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, For a Livable Hanoi, Hanoi Ad Hoc, and Heritage Space.

Follow updates on event’s page.