”European characters in Vietnam” Contest

03 Mar – 05 Apr 2023

From the organizer:

“European characters in Vietnam” is a creative competition. Draw and compose lyrics for these European characters:

1. Don Quixote – from Spain (presented in the series Don Quixote, author: Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Literature Publishing House, Nha Nam)

2. Heidi – from Switzerland (presented in Heidi, author: Johanna Spyri, DongA Books – Literature Publishing House)

3. Little Mole – from the Czech Republic (author: Zdeněk Miller)

4. Moominstroll – from Finland (presented in the series Moomins, author: Tove Jansson, Kim Dong Publishing House)

5. Peter Pan – from the United Kingdom (presented in Peter Pan, author: Sir James Matthew Barrie, Literature Publishing House, Nha Nam and others)

6. Pettson & Findus – from Sweden (presented in Pettson & Findus, author: Sven Nordqvist, Huy Hoang Bookstore – Fine Art Publishing House)

7. Pinocchio – from Italy (presented in Pinocchio, author: Carlo Collodi – Kim Dong Publishing House, Nha Nam and others)

8. Rico & Oskar – from Germany (presented in Rico, Oskar and the Deeper Shadows, author: Andreas Steinhoefel – Kim Dong Publishing House)

9. Stas & Nell – from Poland (presented in In desert and wilderness, author: Henryk Sienkiewicz – Kim Dong Publishing House)

10. Süsü, the Hungarian dragon– from Hungary

11. The Little Prince – from France (presented in The Little Prince, author: Antoine de Saint- Exupéry, Kim Dong and Nha Nam Publishing Houses )

12. Tintin with the theme “The adventure of Tintin in Vietnam” – from Belgium (presented in the series The Adventures of Tintin, author: Hergé – Tổng hợp HCMC Publishing House – First News)

Contest rules

1. Eligibility

– European characters in Vietnam is open to book lovers in school age (5-18 years old).

2. Organisers

There are 12 EUNIC members participating in the contest: Embassy of Czech Republic, Embassy of Finland, Embassy of Hungary, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Poland, Embassy of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland, Wallonia Brussels Delegation, British Council, Goethe Institut, Institut Français du Vietnam and Nguyen Tat Thanh Secondary and High School.

3. Agreement to Official Rules

Participation in the Contest constitutes entrants’ full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Organisers, which are final and binding. The drawings sent to the Contest must be original and not have been submitted to any other publication. Winning a prize is contingent upon being compliant with these Official Rules and fulfilling all other requirements set forth herein.

4. Contest Period

The Contest begins on 3rd March and ends on 5th April, 2023. Submissions will be accepted for the duration of the Contest through the application form provided by the Organisers.

5. How to Enter

– No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

– Limitless entries per person. You can send as many drawings as you want, regardless of method of entry

– We encourage submission of work from many authors

– The eligible sizes for the drawings submitted are A3 and A4

No entries will be returned.

– Each entry, if there is an explanatory content, must not exceed 1/3 of the A4 page

– Entries must be scanned and sent to the Organisers via the application form. Each entry requires a separate form submission.

– The contestant’s guardian needs to sign the consent form

6. Prize Drawing

The Organisers will select winners from among the eligible entries received and notify them via telephone or email. The official list of winners will be announced on facebook fanpage of the French institutes in Hanoi.

7. Prizes

There are 5 prizes to be awarded for each character (in total 60 prizes divided equally to 12 characters). These winning drawings will be exhibited starting from 12th May 2023, in the framework of European Literature Days.

Follow updates on event’s page.