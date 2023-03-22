Exhibition Walk-through “All Aboard”

Sat 25 Mar 2023, 04:30 pm – 05:30 pm

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, ĐaKao, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Nguyen Manh Hung’s solo show marks his 25-year-long practice. His exhibition ‘All Aboard’ offers a playful critique on the understanding of the afterlife, and invites us to join him on a collective ride, where we may or may not discover what awaits ahead.

In this tour, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng and curator Linh Lê will lead visitors through each of the sacred gates from various religions, into the unknown.

Tour is conducted in Vietnamese with English translation

