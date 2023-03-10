Art Exhibition: “HOME”

Opening: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 04 pm

Exhibition: 18 – 28 Mar 2023

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

66 Nguyễn Thái Học, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

The exhibition “HOME” by artist Hoàng Định and his children Hoàng Minh Thuỷ, Hoàng Chúc Anh, Hoàng Nguyễn Khánh Linh và Hoàng Khánh Nguyên will take place from March 18, 2023, to March 28, 2023, at Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, 66 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Hanoi.

“HOME”, which presents 36 artworks, is held on the occasion of Hoàng Định’s 70th birthday anniversary and centers on the common creative topic of memory and family. Hoàng Định introduces 15 of his latest oil and lacquer paintings on the streets of Hanoi – the fresh and energetic “visual signals”. His four children, all with artistic abilities, present 21 oil paintings of landscapes, abstractions, and portraits, with much affection, purity, and poetry.

On the series of paintings in Hoàng Định’s exhibitions, poet-critic Đặng Thân wrote: “The new atmospheric landscape of this “Ab-Sur” (Abstract – Surreal) artist lies at the borderline between symbol and abstraction. Hanoi in his paintings is no longer a “vivid scenery” usually seen at others”, they are charming, dream-like “visual signals” skillfully projected from the “abstractionist – surrealist” eyes.”

Songs about Hanoi are a key inspiration in Hoàng Định’s paintings on Hanoi streets. He said about the connection between art and music in his works: “Works of art are not created to record the world but to create a vivid one, with a strong connection with the outer world, where there is nature, artists, and audience, and all the sensations from the harmonious melodies to raging sounds; from the piece “Bình minh trên phố” (Dawn on the street) to “Phố lên đèn” (Lit-up street); from “Phố bình yên” (Serene street) to “Phố xanh” (Green street). All are moving to form the rhythms that touch the audience, converse with them, and bring them into a truly interactive relationship. Details are no longer simply visual signals, but are in incessant movement, akin to the most fundamental rhythmic components of music: the melody moving along with the rhythm; the same is true for poetry. Rhythm is the essence of art.”

About the artist

Born in 1953, artist Hoàng Định graduated high school and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Industrial Fine Arts, and then finished his Master’s degree in Art & Design in the Netherlands. He was in charge of the Graphic Design subject at Hanoi Open University. From a young age, he has been keen on visual arts and continued his art practice in addition to his work in graphic design. Hoàng Định participated in multiple group exhibitions alongside successful solo exhibitions. He received considerable prestige, both local and international accolades in arts, and has his works included in collections in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Austria, Singapore, and Vietnam.

His children

– Hoàng Minh Thuỷ, born in 1983, graduated from the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the International Law School.

– Hoàng Chúc Anh, born in 1991, studied at Emily Carr University of Art and Design – Vancouver, Canada.

– Hoàng Nguyễn Khánh Linh, born in 1998, Master’s degree in Integrated Marketing, Brand Management | 2023 New York University – School of Professional Studies – BFA Interior Design | 2020 Pratt Institute – US.

– Hoàng Khánh Nguyên, born in 2002, Junior student in Animation at Savannah College of Art and Design – Atlanta, US.

