Meet up with Bas Verrept

Sat 01 Apr 2023, 04 pm – 05:30 pm

Matca Space for Photography

48 Ngoc Ha, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer:

This Saturday, join us for a casual greeting with Bas Verrept, a photography student at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp, Belgium. He is interning at Matca during his final year to learn about Hanoi’s photography scene as well as expand his thesis project. In this talk, Bas will introduce his work, why he came to Hanoi, and hopefully get to know the creative community.

He will share his ongoing project “Disquiet”, which consists of nightscapes in different places. The images are driven by a sense of tension and restlessness. They have no structure, yet they form a world of their own. Bas will also talk about his experience studying photography at university, which provides a conducive environment for individual experiments and pushes one’s limits and critical thinking.

