Round table: “Crossed views on French and Vietnamese cuisines”

Thurs 23 Mar 2023, 06 pm

Sofitel Saigon

17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, D.1, HCMC

From Institut Francais:

At table !

Vietnam and France share their delicacies during an exceptional round table on the gastronomic exchanges of these two countries!

French and Vietnamese cuisines are considered among the best in the world. Between perfumes, traditions and know-how, when these two gastronomy meet, it is an explosion of flavors and creativity.

On the menu: discussion on the contributions and borrowings from one cuisine to another, the fusion of the two cuisines, local products, the perception of Vietnamese cuisine in France, the borrowing of French in the Vietnamese culinary vocabulary…

The round table will be moderated by an academic and renowned French and Vietnamese chefs, trained in France but working in Vietnam.

The perfect opportunity to shed light on the intimate relationship between these two cuisines and these two stories

During the round table enjoy a tasting of different dishes and attend a cooking demonstration!

Speaker:

– Didier Corlou – Master chef from France and owner of the restaurants “Sices Verticale” in Hanoi, and “Co Mai” in Hoi an

– Alain Nguyen – Gourmet chef graduated from the Ecole Supérieure de cuisine Française Ferrandi.

– Thao Na – Chef at the Lavelle Library restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City (Thao Dien)

– Doctor Tran Le Bao Chan – Professor of Literature and Head of the Translation – Interpretation sector of the French Department of the University of Pedagogy of HCMC