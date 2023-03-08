Speech: Thomas Billhardt – A Life with Photos

Chủ nhật 12 Mar 2023, 06 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Goethe Institut:

Thomas Billhardt is considered one of the most extraordinary photographers in the GDR. He was a freelance photojournalist and became famous through publications in magazines and through exhibitions in numerous countries.

As a reportage photographer, Thomas Billhardt traveled to a total of 49 countries – the images he took there were published worldwide. The immeasurable achievement of Thomas Billhardt, to enlighten the public about war and the resulting suffering with his photographs from the war and crisis regions of this world, weighs above all else. He became world famous with his photographs from the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s. His pictures documented the horrors of the Vietnam War for the first time, especially in the faces of the children he photographed.

Numerous international exhibitions honor Thomas Billhardt’s successful endeavors. In London, Moscow, Beirut, Hanoi, Florence, Paris and many other cities, Thomas Billhardt’s photographs have been and are being exhibited as contemporary testimonies and as an important part of German photographic history.

In a photo lecture at the Goethe-Institut Hanoi, Thomas Billhardt will present his most important international photographic works, including photos from his latest publication “Vietnam 1967 to 2020”.