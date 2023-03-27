01 Apr – 02 May 2023, 10 am – 09 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) cooperated with Young Artists Club – Vietnam Fine Arts Association to introduce the exhibition “The Gardeners”, with nearly 100 works of 90 artists. Talented young artists from all over the country, diverse in forms from painting, graphics, sculpture to installation and video art.

The Gardeners was originally borrowed from the poem book title “The Gardeners” by poet Rabindranath Tagore. The journey of discovery, creation and artistic work is sometimes very similar to the work process of gardeners that requiring patience, calmness and a peaceful attitude in harmony with the currents of the nature. Because sometimes, artists have not found what they want in art, but the process of artistic work leads them to creative and successful values that they are not looking for. Tagore’s poetic, erudite, philosophical lyrics have inspired young authors’ latest works.

With an open theme and unlimited material, the artists exploit many dimensions of space and time, from everyday images in Nhu Dinh Cuong’s work “Source” and “A beat of memory” by Nhu Dinh Cuong. Vu Tuan Viet, “River Swimmers” by Nguyen Quoc Dat, “Daily Life” by Vang Hai Hung, to the constant transitions, the generations that become visible in the “Wisdom” of Bach Nguyen Tuan Trung, “Continued” by Manh Tran, “Tuon” by Nguyen Dang Tuan, or profound metaphors such as “Before, during, after and forever” by Cao Thuc, “Reincarnation” by Nguyen Phuong Thao, “Inside – Outside” by Nguyen Hoang Dung.

The exhibition “The Gardeners” wishes to open a playground where each individual artist will contribute to express themselves, face the idyllic everyday realities and work creatively to find new values from the simplest things. “This is an exhibition where we can see more clearly the creative tendencies of young artists and they are confident and ready to accept new challenges of art, which can be an extremely realistic way of drawing. It can be abstract, it can be surreal, or it can be a technology-assisted conceptual art story to go far on the creative path, and we can count on, hopefully, a new page of Vietnamese fine arts.” – Painter Luong Xuan Doan, Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association commented.

Along with the exhibition, the Young Artists Club and VCCA will organize art events with the participation of young artists in the program.

