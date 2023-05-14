Art tour: Songs of Singularity

10:30 – 12:00, Sat 20 May 2023

Galerie Quynh

118 Nguyễn Văn Thủ, ĐaKao, District 1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Galerie Quynh is delighted to inform you that registration for the ‘Songs of Singularity’ exhibition walk-through is now open. This exhibition is the third solo show by Trong Gia Nguyen at the gallery, showcasing four distinct yet interconnected bodies of work that explore significant themes, including conservation, accessibility, reproduction, and attribution of artworks.

In this tour, we will lead visitors through each bodies of work, to delve deeper into Trong Gia Nguyen’s artistic process and explore the ideas behind each piece. We invite all art enthusiasts to join us for this exclusive exhibition walk-through at Galerie Quynh and discover the thought-provoking ideas that ‘Songs of Singularity’ has to offer.

