19 May – 04 June 2023

The Japan Foundation

27 Quang Trung, Tran Hung Dao, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Artist: Hải Thanh

The series of photographs of Japan by Hai Thanh were taken when the artist visited the country for the first time in 2016 with his family, as a way to record his personal experience and memories during his six-month stay in a country with such a rich and distinctive culture. The strong impressions of his first visit propelled him to return to Japan, to observe and learn more about the lifestyle, the urban landscapes, the people going about their orderly and logical ways of life, and the harmonies and contrasts existing side by side in everyday situations.

During his time in Japan, while having the opportunity to take photographs of several other places, the artist was most impressed by the capital city, with the unrivaled diverse and uninhibited nature of its cultural expressions. The photographs of the exhibition, hand-picked by the artist himself, give us a glimpse into his private and subjective perspective during his visits to Japan in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The exhibition “While In Japan” is an event in the framework of Photo Hanoi’23 – International Photography Biennale

