Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyễn Hoàng Giang

Year of birth: 1989

Field: Visual arts

About the artists: Nguyễn Hoàng Giang was born in 1989 in Hanoi. He currently lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City. His works are multimedia, with focus on the social and cultural impacts of new technologies. His interests lie in failures in the relationship between human and machine, specifically in the process of learning. His works have been shown internationally at various exhibitions, residencies, galleries, and museums such as Museo del ‘900 (IT), Asian Culture Complex (KR), Galerie Nord/Kunstverein Tiergarten (DE), ViaFarini (IT), MartinGoya Business (CN), Galerie Quỳnh (VN), Nhà Sàn Collective (VN). Beside artistic practices, he runs curatorial and educational projects such as Net Fluxists (2021), In_ur_scr! (2016). Since 2020, he has lectured at the Digital Media department, RMIT University Vietnam.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2020 – 2022: In 2022, Nguyễn Hoàng Giang participated in the programme IN:ACT 2022 by Nhà Sàn Collective and Á Space, as well as the exhibition “Autosaved Mistakes” at Ươm Art Hub within the framework of RMIT Vietnam Digital Design & Media Residency.

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2023 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

